Tork Kratos-R Urban Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1.67 Lakh

Tork Motors has launched a new variant of its popular electric motorcycle Kratos-R. According to the automaker, the latest trim named ‘Urban’ will offer a better battery performance than the base edition. So, it will come in handy for city riders, who use their two-wheelers for everyday purposes.

The price of this brand-new Kratos-R Urban trim is set at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). On a single charge, this bike will be able to cover a range of 100 kilometres, with the top speed being 70 kmph. Sales of the Kratos-R Urban edition will begin on August 15 across all Tork Experience Zones in India.

According to Kapil Shelke, the founder and CEO of Tork Motors, the new Kratos-R Urban trim will fulfil every need of an urban commute, who prefers “uncompromised performance and range at a very accessible price point.”

“As we make our way into new markets in the country, we realise there is a great variation in riding style and usage pattern of our consumers,” Shelke said while demonstrating the vision behind introducing this user-friendly electric motorcycle.

The previously launched Kratos-R comes with three riding modes- Eco, City and Sports. But Tork Motors has equipped the Urban trim with only the City ride mode, solely targeting everyday commuters. The electric bike also gets a home charging setup that was absent in the base version.

However, people who purchase the urban trim will get to enjoy Kratos-R’s full set of features for the first 30 days. After the trial period is over, the urban trim will return to its original configurations. If a buyer wants all the features permanently, he will need to invest an additional amount of Rs 20,000. This unique offer can be availed only within six months of purchase.

In terms of look and powertrain, the urban trim will see no modifications. It will be offered in three different solid options- Midnight Black, Streaky Red and Oceanic Blue. Similar to the Kratos-R, the urban version runs on an ‘Axial Flux’ motor that is powered by an IP 67-rated 4.0 kWh Li-ion battery pack. The electric motor normally has the capability to produce a maximum power of 12.06 bhp and a peak torque of 38 Nm. But in the case of the Urban trim, these performance figures can vary since it will only offer the City ride mode.