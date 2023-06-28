CHANGE LANGUAGE
Toyota C-HR Hybrid SUV Breaks Cover, Delivers 23 Kmpl Mileage

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 09:18 IST

United States of America (USA)

Toyota C-HR Hybrid (Photo: Toyota)

Some reports claims that the company might start the sale of C-HR Hybrid in the first quarter of 2024. However, the brand yet to release official details about the same.

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota finally remove all the curtains, and globally unveiled the second-generation C-HR. The report says the sales are expected to begin in 2024. This is the first time the brand has introduced a plug-in hybrid model in the form of a crossover with an aim to attract new customers.

The company has not revealed many details about it as yet. But, some reports claim that the bold and edgy four-wheeler initially will arrive in the European market. However, it is not confirmed yet if the company will launch the SUV in India or not.

Toyota C-HR Hybrid (Photo: Toyota)

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

According to the official images shared by the company, it looks quite similar to the C-HR Prologue concept, which was showcased last year. The newly unveiled second-gen C-HR will feature multiple engine options including a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid, 2.0-litre and 1.8-litre parallel hybrids. Among all, on 2.0-litre parallel hybrid model will have an AWD option, which will provide good stability and traction on wet surfaces with the help of an electric motor at the rear axle.

Toyota C-HR Hybrid Interior

Inside the cabin, customers can expect a completed redesign interior with updated features. It will have a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, supported by all wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple and Autocarplay. Apart from this, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display also will be offered, which will allow the driver to monitor crucial information such as RPM, fuel capacity, and gear position, among others.

