Toyota Century SUV Makes Global Premiere, Details Here

As the SUV market gets bigger with each day passing, several car manufacturers enter the competitive segment with their unique products. The Japanese car maker Toyota, who has been dominating the segment, unveiled the upcoming second-gen Century SUV. The report says the newly teased vehicle is likely to hit the market in Japan first, and later will reach other parts of the world.

All new feature-loaded Century will compete against the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and only will be available in limited stocks for a particular audience.

Toyota Century Comfort

The latest special edition of Century has been created to provide top-notch comfort to both drivers and passengers. The SUV comes with a sliding door with big door handles, allowing easy ingress and egress facilities for the customers. As per the details shared by Toyota, the seats have been created or designed in such a manner that it get fold flat, and provide extra comfort to the passenger. The feature is said first in the segment, introduced by the brand only.

Toyota Century Entertainment

For entertainment purposes, the car gets two 11.6-inch TVs and two removable 5.5-inch touchscreen devices, which allows the passengers to enjoy every mile without getting bored. The SUV is also equipped with rotating picnic tables, and an advanced refrigerator, which makes sure every drink or food item remains fresh while the car is on its way to a long journey.

Toyota Century Size

Talking about the size, the Toyota Century is 1,989mm wide, 5,024mm long, and 1,803mm tall, and has a decent wheelbase of 2,949mm. As far as the kerb weight is concerned, it is 2,570kg, making it more rooted on the ground while on the run.

Toyota Century Features

The car comes with some advanced feature, which includes split-type LED headlamps, LED integrated Day Running Light (DRL), multi-functional steering wheel, unique yet stylish alloy wheels, large chromed grille, door-mounted ORVMs, multiple airbags, and ADAS features, and whatnot.

Toyota Century Engine

Under the hood, the Toyota Century is powered by 3.5-liter V6, plug-in hybrid engine, which generates a max power of 400 bhp. The unit is paired with a CVT gearbox.