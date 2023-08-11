Toyota Files Trademark For 'Urban Cruiser Taisor', Hints At A Sub-4-Metre SUV

Toyota India has registered a trademark for the name ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’ recently. This development has ignited speculation about the renowned brand’s potential comeback in the sub-4-metre SUV arena.

This intriguing move comes approximately nine months after Toyota discontinued its Urban Cruiser, a version of Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The filing suggests a new chapter in Toyota’s collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, as ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’ could mark the fifth model shared between the two brands.

Sources indicate that Toyota is preparing to introduce a compact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx platform. All signs point to this upcoming vehicle being named the ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’. This could potentially fill the void left by the discontinuation of the previous Urban Cruiser model, which was withdrawn due to the substantial premium demanded by the Toyota version over its Maruti Suzuki counterpart.

The pattern observed with other shared models suggests that external modifications will likely be minimal, encompassing reprofiled bumpers, distinct wheel designs, and altered lighting components. Interiors typically feature shared dashboard designs, while upholstery and color choices may vary.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx platform provides a choice between two engines: a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine generating 100 bhp and 147 Nm, and a 90 bhp naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both engines are coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. Notably, the turbocharged unit pairs with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox, while the 1.2-litre units offer a 5-speed AMT option.

Recent evaluations of the 1.2-litre Maruti Fronx reveal its popularity among buyers, despite its slightly lower power output. Surprisingly, over 80 percent of Fronx buyers prefer this engine option. It remains to be seen whether Toyota will opt to exclusively offer this engine on the Urban Cruiser Taisor or if the BoosterJet engine will also be on the table. Should the latter scenario unfold, it could potentially introduce the first turbo-petrol motor to Toyota’s lineup, which is predominantly recognized for its hybrids and diesel options. The Fronx also boasts a CNG powertrain variant, which is likely to carry over to the forthcoming Toyota derivative.

Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx model boasts a plethora of features, including a 9-inch touchscreen, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless charging, connected car technology, and a robust safety suite comprising six airbags.

Industry insiders speculate that the Urban Cruiser Taisor might grace the Indian market just in time for the festive season later this year.