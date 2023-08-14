Toyota Fortuner Flex-Fuel Unveiled at 2023 GIIAS in Indonesia

Toyota has taken the stage at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 to reveal the sensational Fortuner Flexy Fuel.

This innovative powerhouse, a prototype that promises a greener future, steals the spotlight with its cutting-edge flex-fuel engine technology. It boasts a flex-fuel engine capable of propelling the iconic Fortuner SUV using 100 percent bioethanol.

Under the hood, the Fortuner Flexy Fuel is equipped with the same robust 2.7-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers the Fortuner petrol variant. However, Toyota engineers have meticulously rebuild this magnificent beast to conquer the roads on 100 percent bioethanol. This eco-friendly marvel has undergone a substantial transformation in its fuel system and ECU programming, a testament to Toyota’s unwavering commitment to innovation.

Having said that, the 2.7-litre naturally aspirated powerhouse generates an impressive 163 bhp and a torque of 243 Nm. While this offers a slight dip of 3 bhp and 2 Nm from its conventional petrol sibling, the Flexy Fuel version maintains an unparalleled level of performance. The motor is further mated to a seamless automatic gearbox.

The Fortuner Flexy Fuel is currently in the prototype stage. However, Toyota has already embarked on the journey of testing flex-fuel vehicles in the Indian landscape. A pivotal step in this direction was the unveiling of the Corolla Altis Hybrid in October 2022. This innovative pilot project served as a litmus test for flex-fuel-powered vehicles, with the showcased model calibrated to operate on ethanol-blended fuel (E85). The Corolla Altis Hybrid stood as a technological vanguard, showcasing Toyota’s resolve to steer the industry toward a sustainable path.

As the curtains rise on the future of motoring, if the Fortuner flex-fuel variant transitions to production for international markets, the Indian subcontinent might very well become a beneficiary of this revolutionary stride. The road ahead shines bright with the promise of a cleaner, greener tomorrow, where Toyota’s Fortuner Flexy Fuel takes center stage in the pursuit of automotive excellence and environmental responsibility.