Toyota Hilux Officially Joins the Indian Army Fleet, Details Inside

In a groundbreaking achievement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has delivered a fleet of robust Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Indian Army, marking a historic moment as the iconic off-roader makes its grand debut on Indian soil.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army subjected the Hilux to a rigorous two-month evaluation, and it emerged triumphantly, proving its mettle in extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrains, including altitudes soaring up to 13,000 feet and bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures.

With a global reputation for toughness, durability, and reliability, the Toyota Hilux stood tall, showcasing its unrivaled off-roading capabilities that have won the hearts of customers across 180 countries, with a staggering 20 million units sold worldwide. This feat further solidifies the Hilux’s position as the go-to utility vehicle for those seeking unparalleled performance on rugged adventures and everyday city drives alike.

Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, the General Manager - Strategic Business Unit (North), expressed sheer delight at this momentous occasion, stating, “We are thrilled to deliver the Hilux, marking a significant milestone, fulfilling our first-ever Hilux order to the Indian Army. We are truly honored and proud of this opportunity. The Hilux’s unique off-roading characteristics, combined with enhanced safety features, make it the most ideal vehicle for army purposes and cater to their special needs."

The senior leadership and users of the Hilux echoed their satisfaction, stating, “We are happy to receive the first fleet of Toyota Hilux, which lives up to the stringent requirements of the Indian Army. TKM’s support in customizing the Hilux has led it to pass through our rigorous road tests with flying colors, proving its strong off-roading capabilities and exceptional performance under harsh weather and difficult terrain conditions, which are paramount to our needs. We eagerly anticipate utilizing these Hilux vehicles for their intended purposes."

Equipped with a powerful 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine and available in both 6-Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission options, the Hilux boasts 4X4 drive capabilities and numerous first-in-segment features, including an 8” Infotainment system and an array of Connected features for a seamless driving experience. Its remarkable water wading capability of 700mm sets new standards in off-road capability, making it ideal for traversing Indian trails with ease.

Moreover, the Hilux’s endurance, low maintenance cost, and practicality make it a versatile choice, catering to a wide range of purposes, from business ventures to farming, defense, mining, construction, and rescue operations. Its gradeability, 4×4 capability, and legendary QDR (Quality, Durability & Reliability) from Toyota further solidify its position as a trusted companion for all adventures.

Amidst the rising trend of 4×4 SUV ownership, the Toyota Hilux has garnered immense appreciation for its stunning styling and unmatched driving comfort. Capitalizing on this enthusiasm, Toyota recently announced the ‘Great 4×4 X-pedition,’ designed to connect with the 4×4 community and unleash the true potential of their SUVs. With zonal drives already underway in the South, the expedition is set to conquer the North, East, and West regions, promising unforgettable journeys for adventure seekers.

As the Toyota Hilux takes the wheel for the Indian Army and enthusiasts alike, it’s clear that this iconic utility vehicle is ready to conquer every challenge that comes its way, embodying the spirit of resilience and the passion for thrilling adventures.