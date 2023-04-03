Toyota Honors Florida Man with a Free 2023 Highlander SUV after Hurricane Ian

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has always been known for producing some of the most reliable and dependable cars in history. However, the automaker has now gained recognition for its generosity as well. The brand recently gifted a new 2023 Toyota Highlander SUV to Mark Miller, a Florida man who lost his million-mile-driven Highlander during Hurricane Ian.

Miller had been driving his 2006 Toyota Highlander every day before the hurricane hit. He was even using it as his mobile office for his road paving company. The loyal owner had also previously received a cooler from Toyota after he informed his dealership that his car had accumulated 5,00,000 miles. Toyota surprised him by gifting him with a new 2023 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition, after he mentioned that his car had reached a million miles.

The surprise ceremony took place at Miller’s local dealership in January, where he was given a 2023 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition. Although Toyota’s release made no mention of maintenance performed throughout the vehicle’s million-mile journey, Miller stated that it was “extremely reliable" and clearly loved.

The 2023 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition gifted to Miller is one of Toyota’s latest offerings. The hybrid SUV boasts a sleek and stylish design, combined with powerful performance and cutting-edge features. The driving experience is elevated with exclusive features and upgrades through the introduction of the Bronze Edition trim level.

The SUV runs on a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, with a combined output of 241 bhp. It also comes with an electric continuously variable transmission (eCVT) and all-wheel drive, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency while providing impressive power and acceleration. The 2023 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition boasts a distinctive bronze finish on its exterior, along with 18-inch bronze wheels and a front grille that has been darkened to create a head-turning effect. The interior is equally impressive, as it showcases bronze accents and stitching on the seats, door panels, and dashboard, lending an air of sophistication and elegance to the vehicle.

The Bronze Edition also offers several additional components, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a high-quality JBL audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, a power sunroof, and advanced safety features which include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+.

Toyota’s benevolent gesture has earned it a reputation as a brand that genuinely cherishes its customers. It’s a remarkable act of kindness that has left a lasting impression on Miller and others who have heard his story.

