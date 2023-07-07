CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Toyota India Increases Vehicle Prices by 1 Percent
1-MIN READ

Toyota India Increases Vehicle Prices by 1 Percent

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Toyota (Photo: IANS)

Toyota (Photo: IANS)

Toyota, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its entire range with effect from July 5, 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has hiked the prices of its models by around 1 percent in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost.

The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5, 2023, TKM said in a statement.

Also Read: Domestic Automobile Retail Sales Grows 10 Percent in June 2023: FADA

The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost, it added.

“As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market and all efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to our customers is minimal," it noted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Toyota
first published:July 07, 2023, 17:54 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 17:54 IST