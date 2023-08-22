Toyota India Launches 5-Year Complimentary Roadside Assistance Program

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has taken a remarkable leap by introducing a complimentary 5-year Roadside Assistance Program (RSA) from the moment of vehicle purchase.

This ground-breaking move highlights Toyota’s unwavering dedication to delivering a flawless ownership experience for its esteemed customers. The RSA package aims to give every Toyota owner confidence, convenience, and a profound sense of security.

Customers have always praised Toyota’s products, but they have also praised the company for upholding the highest standards of Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) in all of its service offerings, which includes swift and unrivalled roadside assistance. This reaffirms the company’s unwavering effort to improve the consumer experience.

Launched in 2010, the RSA Programme has established itself as a crucial part of TKM’s customer-centric philosophy by providing dependable customers with immediate roadside assistance when they need it most. This service now comes with a variety of essential features and is part of a new vehicle package. These include aid during vehicle breakdowns and accidents (such as towing non-drivable vehicles to the nearest dealership), jump-starting dead batteries, repairing tire punctures, addressing low fuel levels and vehicle key issues, and even arranging taxis for distances up to 50 kilometers.

Mr. Atul Sood, the Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to enhance the Roadside Assistance Program to cover a span of 5 years (from the date of new vehicle purchase) at zero additional cost for our patrons. This move epitomizes Toyota’s steadfast commitment to our esteemed clientele. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we firmly believe that our rapport with customers transcends the scope of mere products and services. It’s about curating an experience that seamlessly blends convenience and reassurance throughout the ownership journey. By extending the RSA program for an extended duration of 5 years, we are setting an industry benchmark, further augmenting our top-tier services and prompt assistance. This comprehensive RSA coverage perfectly resonates with our core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and surpassing customer expectations."

A standout feature of this initiative is the ‘Find Me’ function, enabling customers to be swiftly located during moments of need, thereby ensuring a rapid response from the customer support teams. The complete digitalization of the RSA process, aptly named D-RSA, enhances service efficiency, simplifying and expediting customer access to assistance.

To provide an additional layer of personalized support, Toyota has introduced the Vehicle Custodian Service. This initiative ensures that customers receive swift assistance and necessary support at the location where immediate roadside aid is required, facilitating a seamless continuation of their journey. With this groundbreaking program, Toyota Kirloskar Motor redefines the contours of customer care, solidifying its position as a paragon of innovation and customer-centricity in the automotive realm.