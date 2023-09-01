Toyota India Records Highest-Ever Growth of 53 Percent in August 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported its best-ever monthly sales at 22,910 units in August.

The company’s total dispatches to dealers increased by 53 percent last month to 22,910 units as compared with 14,959 units in August 2022.

The company said it sold 20,970 units in the domestic market last month. Exports stood at 1,940 units last month, it added.

“Strong sales volume and enhanced demand showcase customers’ ever-growing affinity for the brand. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross continue to register a strong demand," TKM Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legendar are witnessing sustained segment leadership, he added.

“Encouraged by the overwhelming response to our entire portfolio, we are constantly working on expanding our product portfolio to offer customers wider choices. In-line with the same, we announced two new launches in the month of August," Sood said.

The company introduced the all new Vellfire and Rumion MPV last month.