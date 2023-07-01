CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Toyota India Reports 19 Percent Sales Growth with 19,608 Units in June 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 13:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Toyota (Photo: IANS)

Toyota (Photo: IANS)

"Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers," said Toyota VP Atul Sood

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its wholesales increased 19 percent to 19,608 units in June as compared with 16,512 units in the year ago period.

Domestic dispatches stood at 18,237 units while overseas shipments rose to 1,371 units last month.

“Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers," TKM Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

These along with a consistent performance by the entire product portfolio – Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, Glanza and the newly introduced Hilux, are enabling the company to sustain the positive performance, he added.

The commencement of three shift operations at the manufacturing plant has played a vital role in enhancing operational capabilities and addressing the growing demand for the products, Sood noted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Paras Yadav
first published:July 01, 2023, 13:06 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 13:06 IST