Toyota Innova HyCross Top Variants Bookings Suspended in India, Here's Why

Toyota has stopped the bookings for the range-topping variants ZX and ZX (O) of the Innova HyCross from April 8 in the Indian market. According to a report in Rush Lane, the reason for this move is the huge waiting period. The waiting time has increased to more than 2.5 years in some locations, prompting Toyota to halt bookings for the hybrid variants with immediate effect.

Toyota India, in an official statement, stated, “The Innova Hycross was launched recently during Nov 2022 to cater to the needs of the customers seeking proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV. The versatile Innova Hycross, available in both self-charging strong hybrid electric variant [SHEV] as well as gasoline variant is for every occasion owing to its glamor quotient, advanced technology, comfort, safety features and a thrill to drive. We are grateful to our valued customers for the overwhelming response that they have shown to Innova Hycross across all its variants within a few months of its launch."

For the Innova HyCross VX variant, the waiting period is 8 to 12 months, while for HyCross ZX (O), it is 2.5 years. In case of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder hybrid variants, the waiting period is over a year in some cities. As reported by Rush Lane, another reason for the halt in bookings is that Toyota is manufacturing the Grand Vitara models for Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been popular among mid-size SUV buyers with 9,183 units sold in February this year. This is the second highest in the segment. Hyundai Creta was the top seller, with 10,421 units sold in the month.

“However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top end grades of Innova Hycross i.e., ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from 8th April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest,” added Toyota in the official statement.

Toyota Innova HyCross comes in four specifications- the VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O). The hybrid vehicle comes with lance trace assist and dynamic radar cruise control. The company is set to expand its SUV offerings in the next about two to three years. Toyota is set to introduce the next-generation Fortuner SUV in 2025. It also has plans to launch a Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV later this year.

