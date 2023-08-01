Toyota Registers Highest Monthly Sales in July, Sold 21k Plus Units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been witnessing very positive sales figures for the past few months. The brand has shared the sales figure numbers through an official press release, calling July the best sales month ever. As per the details shared by the company, it sold 21,911 units last month. While the overall domestic sales figures reached 20,759 units, exports accounted for 1152 units.

The company revealed a steady growth of 10 percent, which is higher as compared to the number received in the same month, last year. Amid this, the brand also managed to sell 19,608 of its product in June, which also contribute to the month-to-month growth of 12 percent. The company also claimed that it has received a positive growth of 26 percent in the initial four months of FY 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in FY 2022.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Figure Till July

Apart from this, TKM also shared the date of the sale for the first seven months of CY 2023, where it successfully sold 1,24,282 units, which is a 31 percent of increment as compared to the same period, last year.

Here’s What Company’s Vice President of Sales Says About Milestone

Reacting to the achievement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that July has been tremendous for the company, the team is thrilled to have recorded the highest wholesales ever by selling 21,911 units. He said the company has been witnessing an overwhelming response from customers for the entire product range including Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, New Innova Crysta Camry, and versatile Hilux.

Sood also informed that the Cool New Glanza also continues to woo a fresher set of customer base for Toyota. Given the mid-year sales trend and the favorable demand sentiments, coupled with the increase in production by adding a third shift operation, we are confident of recording one of our strongest years in the coun.try, Sood added