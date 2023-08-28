Toyota Rumion MPV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10.29 Lakh

Toyota India has launched the all-new Rumion MPV in a price range of Rs 10.29-13.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Available in six variants namely S MT, AT, G MT, V MT, V AT and S MT CNG, it is the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Toyota Rumion MPV deliveries will start from September 8 onwards in the Indian market.

Toyota Rumion Price in India

Grade Name Price in Indian Rupees S MT (Petrol) 10,29,000 S AT (Petrol) 11,89,000 G MT (Petrol) 11,45,000 V MT (Petrol) 12,18,000 V AT (Petrol) 13,68,000 S MT (CNG) 11,24,000

Making the announcement, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We feel deeply humbled and honoured by the overwhelming response in terms of customer enquiries that the All New Toyota Rumion has received. We are delighted to announce the commencement of bookings and the prices for the much-awaited All New Toyota Rumion that starts from Rs. 10,29,000. Delivery of the vehicles for the customer who book the All New Toyota Rumion, will commence from 8th of September 2023."

Toyota Rumion Engine Specs

The 7-seater MPV is powered by the tried-and-trusted 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology. It returns mileage of 20.51 kmpl for the petrol variants while the lone CNG variant will deliver fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg. The MPV is offered with two transmission choices: a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.