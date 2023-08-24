Toyota Rumion MPV Set to Hit Indian Markets by August End

In a groundbreaking collaboration that took root in 2019, automotive giants Toyota and Maruti Suzuki partnered to yield a slew of impressive vehicles.

The results of this partnership have been nothing short of remarkable, with successful co-creations including the Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Invicto, and Innova Hycross.

Notably, Toyota has already made waves with its rebadged version of the Glanza, and now, the Japanese automaker is all geared up to launch its latest triumph – the Rumion MPV based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. With the Rumion’s addition, Toyota now boasts an unrivaled MPV portfolio which includes Vellfire, Innova Hycross, and Innova Crysta.

The Rumion will be the fourth badge-engineered model resulting from the collaboration between the two companies and is set to arrive in the Indian market by the end of August. Customers can opt for pre-booking prior to the launch. Toyota has already launched the Rumion MPV in markets like South Africa, where it was able to create much buzz.

Similar to the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza, Toyota Rumion will come with some minor cosmetic updates over Ertiga to give the vehicle a slightly different look. The front grille stands out in particular due to its brand-specific identity design and the symmetrical positioning of the Toyota logo. The other components that contribute to the car’s overall look are the updated bumpers, elegantly redesigned fog lamp housing and attractive alloy wheel design.

The Rumion will be equipped with a popular powertrain that was previously seen in the Ertiga as well. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which has the capability to produce a maximum power of 103 bhp and a peak torque of 137 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from the petrol trim, Toyota will also launch a CNG version of the Rumion. In this mode, the engine will produce a maximum power of 88 bhp and a highest torque of 121.5 Nm. In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol engine will have a mileage of 20.51 kilometres per litre, while the CNG mode will get a mileage of 26.11 kilometres per kilogram.

The Toyota Rumion will also boast a comprehensive safety package which includes the provision of four airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) equipped with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and an electronic stability program. All seats of this MPV will get a seat-belt reminder, which will ensure the safety of all passengers. The price of Toyota Rumion is estimated to hover between Rs 8.64 lakh and 13.08 lakh (ex-showroom) based on the variants.