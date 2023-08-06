Toyota Teases 2 Upcoming Land Cruiser Models at Prado Unveiling Event, Check Details

Ever since the leading car maker Toyota unveiled Land Cruiser Prado, it is getting a positive response from the audience, all thanks to its bold and bulky design. Apart from the king-size SUV, the brand also is working on two other SUVs, which were showcased at the same event, featuring them in a silhouette format.

It has been reported that the company has teased the viewers with its potential upcoming SUVs at the end of the Land Cruiser Prado unveiling event, which is liekly to feature the Land Cruiser nameplate soon.

Toyota’s Upcoming SUVs

As per the outlines or structure shape, the first one seems similar to all Compact Cruiser EV, an off-road SUV, inspired by FJ Cruiser, which already made its global presence as a concept in 2021 and won multiple awards for its outstanding design. When it comes to the other one, it looked like the bZ SUV concept that was also teased in 2021.

Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV

Going by the structure design, the company might introduce Compact Cruiser EV with a bulky yet boxy design with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. To give it a complete king SUV look, it is likely to feature a thick C-pillar and heavy front fascia. While silhouette bZ SUV seems quite larger as compared to the Cruiser EV structure, featuring a new-end profile, different side molding, and more prominent side body panels.

Compact Cruiser EV Teaser

While running the teaser of both vehicles at the Land Cruiser Prado unveiling event, Toyota shares its upcoming plans in the SUV segment. However, the company did not reveal any specific details about the upcoming SUVs. It is not even confirmed yet whether both models will make it to the final production or not.

Meanwhile, at the e Land Cruiser Prado unveiling event, Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries said to maintain the trust of their customers, the company is dedicated to making LandCruiser’s future carbon neutral, and making it more affortable for a mass audience.,