CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Toyota Teases 2 Upcoming Land Cruiser Models at Prado Unveiling Event, Check Details
1-MIN READ

Toyota Teases 2 Upcoming Land Cruiser Models at Prado Unveiling Event, Check Details

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 11:46 IST

Japan

Toyota's Upcoming SUVs. (Photo: Toyota)

Toyota's Upcoming SUVs. (Photo: Toyota)

It is not even confirmed yet whether both models will make it to the final production or not.

Ever since the leading car maker Toyota unveiled Land Cruiser Prado, it is getting a positive response from the audience, all thanks to its bold and bulky design. Apart from the king-size SUV, the brand also is working on two other SUVs, which were showcased at the same event, featuring them in a silhouette format.

It has been reported that the company has teased the viewers with its potential upcoming SUVs at the end of the Land Cruiser Prado unveiling event, which is liekly to feature the Land Cruiser nameplate soon.

Toyota’s Upcoming SUVs

As per the outlines or structure shape, the first one seems similar to all Compact Cruiser EV, an off-road SUV, inspired by FJ Cruiser, which already made its global presence as a concept in 2021 and won multiple awards for its outstanding design. When it comes to the other one, it looked like the bZ SUV concept that was also teased in 2021.

Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV

Going by the structure design, the company might introduce Compact Cruiser EV with a bulky yet boxy design with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. To give it a complete king SUV look, it is likely to feature a thick C-pillar and heavy front fascia. While silhouette bZ SUV seems quite larger as compared to the Cruiser EV structure, featuring a new-end profile, different side molding, and more prominent side body panels.

Compact Cruiser EV Teaser

While running the teaser of both vehicles at the Land Cruiser Prado unveiling event, Toyota shares its upcoming plans in the SUV segment. However, the company did not reveal any specific details about the upcoming SUVs. It is not even confirmed yet whether both models will make it to the final production or not.

Meanwhile, at the e Land Cruiser Prado unveiling event, Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries said to maintain the trust of their customers, the company is dedicated to making LandCruiser’s future carbon neutral, and making it more affortable for a mass audience.,

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. Toyota
  2. Toyota SUVs
first published:August 06, 2023, 11:46 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 11:46 IST