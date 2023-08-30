Toyota Teases Century SUV Ahead of September 6 Global Debut

In an exciting revelation, Toyota has provided a sneak peek into its highly anticipated Century SUV through a captivating teaser.

The Japanese automotive giant has also made it official that the grand unveiling of this masterpiece will take place on September 6, 2023.

The Japanese auto giant had previously confirmed the development of the Century SUV, following the resounding success of the new Vellfire MPV, which recently hit the Indian markets.

Toyota will position the new ultra-luxury SUV next to the historic Century sedan, an automotive legend tracing its roots back to 1967, as part of its strategy to diversify its product line. The Century SUV is designed to become a worldwide sensation, unlike its sedan sibling, which only serves the Japanese market. Toyota is all set to follow the Crown brand’s successful marketing strategy, which has been adopted by several regions, including North America.

The Century SUV is built on a monocoque chassis that is also used by the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV. This further makes it ideal for paved surfaces as opposed to rough terrain.

Furthermore, this vehicle is meticulously designed to cater to customers who enjoy the experience of being chauffeur-driven. The luxurious cabin and noise cancellation are all set to compete with models like the Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga.

Measuring approximately 5.2 meters in length, the Century SUV offers ample roominess and might even come as a three-row seating variant, further enhancing its versatility.

While the Century sedan boasts a commanding V12 petrol engine under its hood, the SUV variant is expected to go a different route. Having said that, Toyota is planning a petrol-hybrid powertrain for the Century SUV that could rival the Grand Highlander SUV’s performance. This cutting-edge technology combines a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with twin electric motors to generate a total of 243 bhp. As an alternative, the lineup might include a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor, producing 362 bhp power.

Toyota and Lexus have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the Indian market by promptly introducing their global models. Notable examples include the Vellfire and the upcoming Lexus LM MPV, which garnered instant popularity post their international debuts. Riding on this trend, industry insiders speculate that Toyota might introduce the Century SUV in India in future.