Toyota to Launch Maruti Ertiga-Based Rumion MPV in India this September

In a big move, Toyota is gearing up to introduce the much-awaited Rumion MPV in India, based on the popular Maruti Ertiga.

This exciting development comes as part of the collaboration between the two automakers, with Maruti Suzuki handling the production and supply of the Rumion for Toyota.

Originally launched in South Africa in October 2021, the Rumion has already made waves in international markets. Toyota wasted no time in filing a trademark for the Rumion name in India during the same month. With its impending launch, the Rumion will mark Toyota’s fourth MPV in the Indian market, joining the ranks of the highly successful Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Vellfire. Notably, the Vellfire MPV is also expected to receive a full model change soon.

Visually, the Rumion MPV bears a striking resemblance to its Indian counterpart, the Ertiga, with only a few distinguishing features. The grille, unique alloy wheel design, and Toyota logos instead of Suzuki ones set it apart.

Inside the cabin, both MPVs offer an identical layout and equipment list. While the South African version of the Rumion boasts an all-black interior, the Indian model is likely to feature interiors similar to the Ertiga’s beige theme.

Under the hood, the Rumion will inherit the 103hp, 137Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ertiga, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. Buyers will have the option to choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Additionally, Toyota plans to introduce a CNG powertrain option at a later stage. Like the Ertiga, the Rumion will be available in a three-row, eight-seater configuration, offering ample space for families and their adventures.

The Rumion represents another successful collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki under their strategic partnership. Following the footsteps of the Glanza, which is based on the Maruti Baleno, the Rumion stands as the second Maruti-supplied product for Toyota in India.

In return, Maruti supplies Toyota with various models for the international market, such as the Ciaz, Celerio, and Baleno, which are sold as the Belta, Vitz, and Starlet respectively. Furthermore, Toyota manufactures the Grand Vitara, a Maruti product, at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka alongside its counterpart, the Hyryder.

Notably, the recently launched Invicto MPV, based on the Innova Hycross, is also a Maruti-supplied product sold under the Toyota brand in India. This collaboration has proven fruitful for both companies, as Toyota supplies Suzuki with the Toyota RAV4 SUV, known as the A-Cross SUV in markets like the UK, and the Corolla Wagon, sold as the Suzuki Swace.

The arrival of the Rumion MPV in India is highly anticipated, given Toyota’s reputation for quality and Maruti’s stronghold in the Indian automotive market.

With its spacious interior, reliable performance, and the backing of two esteemed brands, the Rumion is poised to make a significant impact in the MPV segment. Car enthusiasts and families alike can look forward to September when this exciting new offering hits the Indian roads.