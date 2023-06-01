Toyota Unveils Aggressive Mirai Sport Concept, Aiming to Rev Up Hydrogen-Powered Cars

Toyota, the renowned Japanese carmaker, is taking its hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to the next level with the introduction of the striking Mirai Sport Concept. In a bid to add excitement to the world of FCEV enthusiasts, Toyota showcased this sportier version of the Mirai sedan at the prestigious 24 Hours of Fuji event.

According to reports from Motor1, the concept vehicle is based on the second-generation Mirai, featuring a traditional and sleek appearance.

The exterior modifications of the Mirai Sport Concept, as highlighted by the popular Japanese YouTube channel LOVECARS!TV!, provide a fresh and distinct look from the standard model. While it may not be a full-blown Gazoo Racing product, the hydrogen concept car exhibits noticeable tweaks that set it apart. These include an aggressive gloss black lower grille, a sportier and de-chromed front bumper, and a more understated upper grille.

At the rear, the car’s sporty character is accentuated by a diffuser and a spoiler. The sedan’s entire exterior is finished in matte grey colour which looks inspired from the Toyota GR Corolla.

The hydrogen-powered performance sedan rides on 21-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport S 245/40R21 tires. Mirai Sport Concept’s sportier stance is made possible by a 0.8-inch (20-millimeter) lower suspension.

Reports suggest that Toyota has not changed anything under the hood. The hydrogen-powered concept gets the same powertrain as the regular Mirai.

The standard Mirai, built on Toyota’s modular GA-L platform, comes with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that generates 182 horsepower and 300 Newton-maters of torque.

While it remains to be seen if the Mirai Sport Concept will enter mass production, Toyota’s bold move indicates their commitment to pushing the boundaries of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Although the regular Mirai is unlikely to make its way to India, the automaker showcased several other captivating vehicles at the Fuji 24 Hours event, including the next-gen Crown sedan.

Toyota’s innovation in the field of hydrogen fuel cell technology is undoubtedly capturing attention and raising the bar for sustainable mobility. With the introduction of the Mirai Sport Concept, the Japanese carmaker aims to ignite a new era of thrilling hydrogen-powered cars.