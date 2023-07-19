Transform Your Existing Scooter into an EV with Starya Mobility, Here's How

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicles (EV), innovation is at its peak, with both established companies and emerging startups making waves. Among the new players, Starya Mobility has emerged as a game-changer in the EV industry.

Recently, Starya Mobility announced a successful fundraising round, securing an impressive $2 million (approximately Rs 16.4 crore) from Ah! Ventures, Exedy Clutch India, and other prominent investors. The startup, founded in July 2018, aims to make cutting-edge EV technology affordable and accessible to all.

Starya Mobility takes pride in introducing India’s most powerful and truly indigenous electric propulsion retrofit kit. With its peak performance, this innovative kit boasts an impressive power output of 6-6.5 kilowatts, enabling scooters to reach a top speed of nearly 85 kilometers per hour. Not only that, with an acceleration of 0 to 40 in just 3.6 seconds and an impressive gradeability of nearly 17 degrees, this retrofit kit sets new standards of excellence.

The retrofit kit ensures unparalleled torque of 185 Newton meters at the wheel in its blazing mode. On flat roads, the system effortlessly achieves speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour with a single rider, provided the battery voltage remains around 51 volts. Alternatively, in eco mode with a single rider and speeds below 40 kilometers per hour, the retrofit kit offers an impressive mileage of up to 80 kilometers.

Starya Mobility holds four patents related to various aspects of their technology. Additionally, the company has developed a user-friendly app that allows riders to track vital information about their scooters, including ride history, mileage, and power consumption.

Moreover, the retrofit kit has obtained approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). While the electric propulsion kit is designed to fit into almost any gearless scooter, there are a few exceptions such as the old Bajaj Chetak or Honda Kinetic. However, in addition to technical compatibility, meeting ARAI’s approval is a crucial requirement for any model intending to hit the road.

Currently, Starya Mobility has secured approval for the Honda Activa, and they have ambitious plans to obtain approvals for several other scooter models, including the TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, and Suzuki Access, within the next 12 to 15 months.

If you’re curious about transforming your scooter into an EV with Starya Mobility, here are two compelling options available for customers:

The first option allows customers to become complete owners by paying Rs 90,000.

The second option, exclusively available to the first 500,000 customers, requires them to pay 40 percent of the amount to purchase the battery pack and charger. This limited-time offer is subject to availability.

Customers can avail of the propulsion kit, Bluetooth logger, and app through a subscription model at a rate of one rupee per kilometer for the next 50,000 kilometers.

This approach offers customers the flexibility to pay for the services they use, similar to electricity or prepaid mobile phone recharges. Once subscribed, customers can recharge their scooters through the app with any desired amount, enabling them to travel the corresponding distance. For example, a Rs 30 recharge will allow you to cover a distance of 30 kilometers.

Starya Mobility’s groundbreaking initiatives are poised to reshape the EV landscape in India, providing affordable and sustainable transportation options for all.