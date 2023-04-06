Transport Department Urges Citizens to Scrap Old Vehicles to Combat Pollution

In light of the worsening pollution levels in India, the Transport Department has taken a firm stance by urging citizens to scrap their old vehicles. The department has highlighted that older vehicles emit more pollutants than newer ones and contribute significantly to air pollution.

In an effort to combat this issue, the Transport Department has partnered with four agencies to launch a drive to impound overage vehicles and send them to scrapping units in the National Capital Region (NCR). Additionally, if a vehicle is too old to ply in NCR, owners can easily shift them to other states only after obtaining a no-objection certificate. Alternatively, if the vehicles are found abandoned, the department will scrap them themselves.

Moreover, the Transport Department has proposed a plan to incentivize vehicle owners to scrap their old vehicles and replace them with newer, more environmentally friendly models. The department is currently drafting a policy that will provide financial incentives to those who opt to replace their old vehicles.

According to the Transport Department data, since the launch of the drive on March 29, a total of 611 vehicles, mostly four-wheelers, have been lifted. The drive resulted in the impoundment of 86 vehicles on the initial day, and subsequently, 6 on Thursday, 91 on Saturday, 86 on Sunday, 103 on Monday, 136 on Tuesday, and 103 on Wednesday.

Scrapping old vehicles not only benefits the environment and public safety but also the economy. The process of scrapping and recycling old vehicles creates job opportunities and generates revenue for the recycling industry. It also reduces the demand for imported oil, which is a significant source of foreign currency expenditure for many countries.

The Transport Department’s proposal is expected to have a significant impact on reducing air pollution levels in the country, and it is hoped that citizens will take the initiative to scrap their old vehicles and contribute to a cleaner environment.

In conclusion, the Transport Department’s push for scrapping old vehicles is a step in the right direction towards promoting the use of cleaner and safer vehicles on the roads to reduce pollution and improve public safety. Encouraging people to upgrade to newer and more efficient vehicles through policies and incentives will make the transition easier and more affordable. Ultimately, the shift to cleaner and safer vehicles will benefit both the environment and the economy in the long run.

