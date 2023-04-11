Trial Run Of India’s 1st Underwater Metro Soon In Kolkata

India will soon have its first underwater metro train and in Kolkata, a tunnel was constructed beneath the Hooghly River for the same. Between the East-West Metro Corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake, two tunnels have been constructed beneath the Hooghly. A Sunday trial run on a portion of this route had been scheduled by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), however, it was abruptly postponed. The corporation stated that the trial run will be completed shortly.

A metro train with two to six coaches will travel the 4.8 km between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan as part of the trial run. Notably, Kolkata city saw the inauguration of the nation’s first metro in 1984. Delhi began offering metro services in 2002, a lot later than Kolkata.

In the tunnels carved out of the Hooghly riverbed, the metro rail will travel at a speed of 80 km/h. The passage beneath the river will take less than a minute to cover. This 16 km long rail line has 10.8 km of underground sections. The portion of the river that is downstream is also included. This metro train will pass 13 metres below the Hooghly River’s bed and the Howrah metro station will also be up to 33 metres deep.

The underground East-West Metro Corridor project, according to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), will be finished by December. The Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor is 15 kilometres long. It extends from Howrah to Salt Lake City Stadium. Along this metro route from Salt Lake Sector 5 to Salt Lake Stadium, there will be the metro stations at Karunamayee, Central Park, City Center and Bengal Chemical. The project will link the Esplanade station of the Kolkata Metro’s North-South line with the railway stations in Howrah and Sealdah.

