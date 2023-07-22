Triumph Speed 400 Booking Amount Hiked to Rs 10,000, Here's Why

Triumph Speed 400 has been making waves in the motorcycle market since its launch, garnering praise and popularity among enthusiasts.

Initially priced at Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike witnessed tremendous demand, leading to a revision in its price to Rs. 2.33 lakh(ex-showroom) after the first 10,000 units were swiftly booked. Now, Triumph India has taken another bold step by raising the booking amount from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000.

However, the increased booking amount remains fully refundable, ensuring a risk-free commitment for potential buyers. The Speed 400 can exclusively be booked through Triumph India’s official website, adding an air of exclusivity to the ownership experience.

While the excitement around the Speed 400 continues to grow, industry experts speculate that the asking price may see further hikes in the coming months. Such a strategy echoes the tactics employed by Bajaj for its premium products, emphasizing Triumph’s confidence in the motorcycle’s allure and performance.

One of the key factors contributing to the Speed 400’s popularity is its striking visual appeal, available in three captivating colors: Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black.

Under the hood, the Speed 400 boasts a formidable 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a commanding 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. This powerplant is mated to a smooth six-speed gearbox and features a dynamic short-stroke setup, ensuring a thrilling ride every time.

To enhance rider safety and confidence, Triumph equips the Speed 400 with cutting-edge rider aids, including traction control and dual-channel ABS. With such advanced features at hand, riders can push the boundaries of performance while staying firmly in control.

On the suspension front, the Speed 400 adopts USD front forks and a responsive monoshock, guaranteeing a comfortable and stable ride over various terrains. The braking system comprises single front and rear discs mounted on 17-inch alloys, promising exceptional stopping power when needed.

Remarkably, the Speed 400 continues to hold its position as Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle, making it an enticing option for riders seeking top-notch performance without breaking the bank. In the fiercely competitive segment, the Speed 400 faces off against formidable rivals like the Harley-Davidson X440 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350, just to name a few.

With the Triumph Speed 400 captivating hearts and the booking amount hike in place, motorcycling enthusiasts eagerly await further developments and exciting journeys ahead. Triumph India has truly unleashed a beast that’s roaring to conquer the roads!