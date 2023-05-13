CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Triumph Motorcycles Invites Classic Riders to Join Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2023 for a Noble Cause
Triumph Motorcycles Invites Classic Riders to Join Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2023 for a Noble Cause

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Triumph Motorcycles Partners with Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2023 (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles Partners with Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2023 (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

The legendary global ride, backed by Triumph as the official motorcycle partner, will take place on 21st May 2023 across 30+ cities in India

Triumph Motorcycles, renowned for over 120 years of motorcycle manufacturing, invites classic riders nationwide to partake in the iconic Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2023 (DGR). This remarkable global ride, supported by Triumph as the official motorcycle partner, will take place on May 21, 2023, across 30+ cities in India.

Since 2014, Triumph has been a proud supporter of DGR, dedicated to raising awareness about prostate cancer research and men’s mental health issues, while also aiming to generate more funds for this significant cause. Riders who excel in global fundraising will be rewarded with exclusive prizes, including the limited edition Bonneville T120 and classic biking gear. This year, approximately 950+ rides will be organized worldwide.

Triumph Motorcycles Partners with Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2023 (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

In an exciting development, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Triumph Motorcycles Ltd have successfully transferred Triumph’s India Sales & Marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. Collaboratively, they have developed a new range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles, set to be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant and slated for launch in June 2023.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph First Motorcycle to Make Global on June 27, Reveals Rajiv Bajaj

    Sumeet Narang, President of Pro-Biking at Bajaj Auto Ltd., expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has become a prominent event for classic motorcycle enthusiasts globally. This year’s DGR holds special significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of the successful partnership between Triumph and DGR. On May 21st, we anticipate the participation of thousands of classic motorcycling gentlefolks across 30+ cities."

    The 2022 edition of DGR witnessed tremendous success, with participation from over 121 countries and 804 cities. Over the years, the event has garnered the support of 340,000 classic riders, raising a remarkable $37.5 million and spreading vital awareness about prostate cancer research and men’s mental health issues.

