Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Unveiled in India, Price Reveal Later

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X has finally been launched in the country. The price announcement will be done later.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 will be in showrooms by the end of of this month, Scrambler 400X in October. This new addition boasts a fresh single engine platform and an all-new engine, complete with a six-speed gearbox.

The Speed 400 features eye-catching dual-tone paint schemes, each adorned with a prominent Triumph tank graphic. With color options like Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black, riders can select a style that suits their taste. Embodying the iconic Triumph silhouette, the motorcycle showcases an upswept silencer, a sculpted fuel tank, and factory fitted security, all complemented by sleek all-LED lighting. Standard features also include trademark black powder-coated engine casings and gold anodized forks, adding a touch of sophistication.