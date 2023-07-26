Triumph Speed 400: First Batch Rolls Out of Bajaj Auto Plant, Details Inside

Bajaj Auto Ltd., the renowned two-wheeler manufacturer, made a significant announcement that has set hearts racing among motorcycle enthusiasts. The first lot of the highly anticipated Triumph Speed 400 has successfully rolled out of its state-of-the-art Chakan facility in Pune.

Furthermore, Triumph India has confirmed that the motorcycle will be available at authorized dealerships across the country by the end of this month. Interested buyers have already shown tremendous interest in the Speed 400, with online bookings soaring sky-high even before its official arrival in the Indian market.

Ever since its unveiling in London on June 27, the Triumph Speed 400 and its sibling, the Scrambler 400 X, have been capturing hearts worldwide. The market response has been overwhelming, and by July 8, Triumph had already received a staggering 10,000 bookings. In response to this phenomenal demand, Bajaj Auto has strategized to bolster manufacturing capacities to ensure that no enthusiast misses out on owning this remarkable midsize motorcycle.

The Triumph Speed 400 comes at an attractive price point of Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), making it an irresistible choice in its segment. This pricing strategy places it comfortably ahead of its competitors, such as the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.97 lakh), BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.85 lakh), and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Rs 3.03 – Rs 3.31 lakh), giving the discerning buyers a compelling proposition.

Under its sleek and stylish design, the Triumph Speed 400 houses a liquid-cooled, 398cc, single-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 39 bhp at 8000rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6500rpm. Known as the TR-series engine, this powerhouse is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Performance enthusiasts will appreciate that the Speed 400 achieves its peak figures early in the rev band, enhancing the thrill of every ride.

Bajaj Auto, in collaboration with Triumph, has meticulously planned for a seamless customer experience. The company has assured that customers who were quick to book the Speed 400 will soon be contacted by Triumph dealerships to complete the remaining formalities and finally take the delivery of their dream machines.

Additionally, display and test ride bikes will be readily available at all Triumph showrooms, allowing prospective buyers to have a hands-on experience before making their purchase.

Recognizing the growing popularity and demand for Triumph motorcycles, Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to expand the existing network of showrooms. By end-March 2024, Triumph enthusiasts can expect over 100 showrooms to be set up across 80 cities in a phased manner, making it even more convenient for them to own their favorite Triumph motorcycles.