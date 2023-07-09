Triumph Speed 400 Gets 10,000 Bookings in Merely 3 Days of India Launch

Ever since the sports bike manufacturer released Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 in partnership with Bajaj, it created a buzz in the two-wheeler segment. Recently, the company has shared an official statement, under which it informed about receiving the pre-booking of 10,000 units within 3 days after launching in India.

The company in the official release said that both bikes Speed 400 and Scrambler are getting a good response from the customers. The brand also asked the customers to book the bikes only by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 to avoid future waiting periods.

Here’s What Bajaj Said About Bikes

Commenting about the customer’s response on newly launched bikes, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology," Sharma added.

Triumph-Bajaj bikes

The company has launched the much-awaited Speed400 at the starting price of Rs. 2.33 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi). However, the amount has been decreased to Rs. 2.23 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the first 10,000 customers. The general public will be able to see the bike from the end of July as it will reach the dealership during this period.

Meanwhile, those who were excited or waiting for the Scrambler 400 in India, will see the launch somewhere around in October.