Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Bookings Start in India Ahead of July 5 Launch

After breaking covers on much-awaited bikes Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the international market, Triumph started taking official bookings for the same. Interested customers can now book the vehicle by visiting the company’s official website

As the company is all set to introduce the Indian version of these bikes on July 5 in partnership with Bajaj, the brand has revealed the complete list of company-fitted accessories ahead of the official launch. The company says these accessories have been designed in such a way that they will provide extra space and security to the riders.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X accessories

Both of the 400cc bikes come with a wide range of optional accessories. The company has introduced different types of accessories customization to load some extra baggage including soft panniers, semi-rigid top boxes, and nylon tank bags, among others. Apart from this, a unique rear luggage rack also has been introduced, which will allow the customers to install Triumph accessories roll-top bags or any other non-OEM bike baggage.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Accessories Storage Capacity

As per the official details, the soft top box comes with a storage capacity of 30 litre, and has a payload capacity of 5kg. It also can be stretched to 35 litres if needed. The particular customization comes with a quick-removable mechanism. It has been reported that the roll-bag accessory is fully waterproof and features a storage capacity of 30 litres. As far as the nylon bag is concerned, it has a storage capacity of 8.8 litres. While side pannier has 20 litres of storage capacity with 5 litre of payload.

In addition, the company also offers aluminum sump guards as a protection accessory for both upper and lower engine guards. The company has introduced it as a mud-guard extender and a rear tire-hugger. Indian customers also can expect similar accessories in the Bajaj-Triumph bike.