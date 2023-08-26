TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch on September 6, Pre-Booking Starts at Rs 3100

After weeks of dropping hints, TVS has finally unveiled a more comprehensive teaser of the upcoming Apache RTR 310, which is also rumoured to bear the name Apache RTX 310. This teaser provides an in-depth preview of the upcoming motorcycle. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is slated be officially launched on September 6, and pre-bookings have already begun, with a nominal fee of Rs. 3100.

TVS Motor Company shared a video related to the pre-bookings of the bike. It wrote, “Time to unlock performance for play! Be the first ones to lay your hands on the latest performance machine from TVS Racing. Pre Book now if you’re Restless To Play and you could be amongst the lucky ones to attend the Global Premiere in person.”

In one of its latest teasers, a clear view of the bike’s side profile is presented. Its appearance is both compact and aggressive. The slanted headlight design, coupled with its forward-leaning stance, bears a striking resemblance to the Ducati Streetfighter V4. The taillight boasts of a vertical twin-LED configuration, while the fiercely styled headlight features a horizontal twin-LED layout. Both these design elements contribute to a sleek and stealthy look for the bike. The teaser also confirms the presence of an upside-down (USD) fork, accentuated by its premium gold finish.

The exhaust portrayed in the teaser appears to be reminiscent of an aftermarket one. However, the production model is expected to feature the same exhaust setup as seen on the Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, and BMW G 310 GS. Additionally, the prominently contoured single-piece seat seems to cater to stunting enthusiasts.

Some other highlights of the upcoming bike will include robust tank with extensions, a split-seat arrangement, and rear-set foot pegs. Additionally, it will feature a floating license plate holder and a horizontally mounted TFT instrument console. Standard dual-channel ABS is anticipated.

The Apache RTR 310 is expected to house the 312.7cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine, known for producing 34 bhp and 27.3Nm in the Apache RR 310. However, given its streetfighter disposition, the tuning in the RTR 310 is likely to be adjusted accordingly. It’s expected to offer multiple riding modes—Track, Urban, Rain, and Sport, similar to its faired counterpart.

As for its price, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be positioned around the Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) range. This positioning will pit it against competitors like the KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, BMW G 310 R, Keeway K300N, and the Honda CB300R. However, the confirmed price will be out on September 6.