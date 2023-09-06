TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched, Price Starts at Rs 2.43 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has finally launched the highly-awaited RTR 310 today. The price starts at Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be available with Built-to-Order options.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Price & Color Options

The 2023 TVS RTR 310 is offered in three colors namely Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow, and Sepang Blue. The Arsenal Black model without quickshifter and the standard Arsenal Black model is priced at Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. The Fury Yellow model is priced at Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

The new TVS Apache RTR 310 is based on the freestyler concept. The design highlights include first-in-segment dynamic lighting, best-in-segment headlight, signature DRL, dynamic rear LED brake lighting. The bike rides on dual compound radial tyres.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is equipped with segment-first technology, boasting a range of innovative features. These features comprise cruise control, five ride modes, a dynamic twin LED headlamp, a 5-inch TFT cluster with multi-way connectivity, a dynamic twin tail lamp, race-tuned dynamic stability control (cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, cornering traction control), a climatic control seat, a bi-directional quickshifter, race-tuned linear stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, a Trellis frame with a lightweight aluminum subframe, and a reverse incline DOHC engine.

The bike also offers slope dependent control and front wheel lift off control. Talking about the 5-inch TFT cluster with multi-way connectivity, it offers five unique display themes, intuitive ui/ux, smart DRL control, dynamic headlamp control, and climatic seat control.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine Specifications

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is powered by a 312.12cc engine that churns out a top power of 35.6 bhp at 9700rpm and a peak torque of 28.7 Nm at 6650rpm. The bike can further accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 2.81 seconds.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Chassis

The suspension setup consist of pre-load KYB front forks and pre-load KYB rear shock.