TVS Creon Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Aug 23 Launch

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to reveal its latest sporty electric scooter on August 23 in the country. The scooter is likely to draw inspiration from the remarkable TVS Creon Concept that took center stage at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The company has released a teaser video that provides a sneak peek into the forthcoming two-wheeler’s front apron and side profile.

In a captivating glimpse, this teaser boldly showcases the upcoming scooter’s vertically stacked headlight, accompanied by its sleek and dynamically sculpted apron panels.

For an in-depth visual preview, enthusiasts can refer back to the extensive images of the TVS Creon, originally revealed during the Auto Expo in 2018. A previous teaser had even unveiled additional details, shedding light on its innovative indicators.

Besides these, the Creon concept boasted an astounding 11.76kW motor, propelling it from 0 to 60kmph in a mere 5.1 seconds (as claimed)! While the exact powerhouse might undergo alterations for the final production model.

As TVS continues to offer the comfortable and practical iQube, this upcoming sensation is slated to introduce a dash of daring flair, ready to lock horns with titans such as the Ather 450X, Simple One, and the Ola S1 Pro.