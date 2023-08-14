CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » TVS Creon Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Aug 23 Launch
1-MIN READ

TVS Creon Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Aug 23 Launch

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 18:43 IST

New Delhi, India

TVS Creon Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Aug 23 Launch

TVS Creon Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Aug 23 Launch

TVS is all set to launch its sporty e-scooter inspired by Creon Concept on August 23. The scooter will offer premium features & performance.

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to reveal its latest sporty electric scooter on August 23 in the country. The scooter is likely to draw inspiration from the remarkable TVS Creon Concept that took center stage at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The company has released a teaser video that provides a sneak peek into the forthcoming two-wheeler’s front apron and side profile.

In a captivating glimpse, this teaser boldly showcases the upcoming scooter’s vertically stacked headlight, accompanied by its sleek and dynamically sculpted apron panels.

For an in-depth visual preview, enthusiasts can refer back to the extensive images of the TVS Creon, originally revealed during the Auto Expo in 2018. A previous teaser had even unveiled additional details, shedding light on its innovative indicators.

Besides these, the Creon concept boasted an astounding 11.76kW motor, propelling it from 0 to 60kmph in a mere 5.1 seconds (as claimed)! While the exact powerhouse might undergo alterations for the final production model.

As TVS continues to offer the comfortable and practical iQube, this upcoming sensation is slated to introduce a dash of daring flair, ready to lock horns with titans such as the Ather 450X, Simple One, and the Ola S1 Pro.

About the Author
Samreen Pall
Samreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a writer at heart, Samreen has one motto that she swears by: 'Everything...Read More
Tags:
  1. tvs motor company
first published:August 14, 2023, 18:39 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 18:43 IST