Home » Auto » TVS Files Trademark For Upcoming 313cc Adventure Bike, Likely to Be Called As Apache RTX
1-MIN READ

TVS Files Trademark For Upcoming 313cc Adventure Bike, Likely to Be Called As Apache RTX

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for representation purpose only (Photo: News18)

We anticipate that the brand might introduce the bike under the price bracket of Rs 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has been witnessing decent sales over the past few months, most of the credit goes to Apache. Now, the brand decided to jump into the ADVs segment, which has been ruled by feature-loaded bikes including Honda CB200X, Hero XPulse, Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, Royal Enfield Himalayan KTM Adventure range, BMW G 310 GS, and Yezdi Adventure among others.

It has been reported that the company has been working on its 313cc-based motorcycle. For that, the company has even filed the trademark for the name under TVS Apache RTX, a bike fully dedicated to all enthusiasts who love to explore real adventures on two-wheelers. Report says that the company might launch the latest adventure bike range soon.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTX

TVS 313cc Adventure Bike trademark (File photo)

Upcoming TVS Apache RTX Engine

It has been speculated that if the bike hit the Indian roads, it will have a 313cc single-cylinder engine that will generate a max power of 33.52 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The displacement will be paired with a 6-speed manual gear setup, similar to BMW G 310 GS.

Meanwhile, a similar platform has been used by BMW, under which the company has built three bikes (G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS). While TVS only managed to produce one in the form of Apache RR 310.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTX Features

If rumors are to be believed, the bike might feature both side disc brakes, paired with dual-channel ABS, inverted forks on the front side, and a pre-load adjustable shock absorber at the back. It is expected that the two-wheeler expected to come with a Full-LED lighting tachometer, which will allow the rider to monitor important information such as RPM, mileage, fuel capacity, gear positioning, and whatnot. There is high chance that the bike might come with a smartphone connectivity support. However, it is not confirmed yet.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTX expected price

As far as the price is concerned, we anticipate that the brand might introduce the bike under the price bracket of Rs 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

first published:June 25, 2023, 15:49 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 15:55 IST