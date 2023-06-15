TVS iQube E-Scooter: Updated Booking Prices Announced, Loyalty Benefits for Customers

TVS Motor Company, a global leader in the manufacturing of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, continues to prioritize sustainable future mobility solutions in line with the Indian government’s vision to promote electric mobility.

With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, TVS Motor has introduced a loyalty benefit programme for customers of the popular TVS iQube electric scooter. This limited-time offer aims to ease the cost burden following the revision in the FAME II subsidy. Customers who have made bookings for the TVS iQube until May 20, 2023, will be eligible for this programme, providing them with an opportunity to enjoy exclusive benefits.

In addition to the loyalty benefit programme, TVS Motor has also announced updated booking prices for the TVS iQube and its variant, the TVS iQube S. For bookings made until May 20, 2023, the TVS iQube is priced at Rs 1,16,184. However, for bookings made from May 21, 2023 onwards, the price has been revised to Rs 1,23,184. Similarly, the TVS iQube S variant is priced at Rs 1,28,849 for bookings made until May 20, 2023, and the revised price for bookings made from May 21, 2023 onwards is Rs 1,38,289. These updated prices reflect the adjustments made due to the FAME II subsidy revision.

(All Prices, On-Road Delhi)

TVS iQube:

Bookings made till May 20, 2023 - Rs 1,16,184

Bookings from May 21, 2023 onwards - Rs 1,23,184

TVS iQube S:

Bookings made till May 20, 2023 - Rs 1,28,849

Bookings from May 21, 2023 onwards - Rs 1,38,289

TVS Motor aims to ensure that customers can take advantage of the new prices without bearing the full burden of the subsidy revision. By offering this opportunity, TVS Motor demonstrates its commitment to customer-centricity and its dedication to supporting the government’s initiative in promoting electric mobility and fostering the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.

The TVS iQube electric scooter, inspired by three fundamental principles, offers customers a range of choices for features such as range, connected capabilities, chargers, and colors. Moreover, it prioritizes vehicle safety by adhering to the latest norms and provides a seamless purchase experience with a promise of timely delivery.

The TVS iQube also boasts user-friendly operations, making it impactful and hassle-free. Currently, the scooter is available in 140 cities across India, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

To find out more about the loyalty benefit programme and the specifics of this offer, customers are encouraged to visit the official TVS Motor website. With its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions, TVS Motor Company continues to lead the way in the electric mobility revolution, offering sustainable and convenient options for the future.