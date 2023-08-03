CHANGE LANGUAGE
TVS Jupiter ZX Drum with SmartXonnect Tech Launched; Check Price, Features and More Here

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 17:37 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

With the launch of Jupiter ZX Drum, TVS says the brand is being true to its tagline that says "Zyada Ka Fyada".

The leading two-wheeler manufacturing brand TVS on Thursday launched the  Jupiter ZX Drum at the starting price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom). The vehicle has been introduced with advanced features like TVS SmartXonnectTM Technology, which allows the customers to connect their phones to the scooter and monitor important information while on the run.

Interested customers can book the TVS Jupiter ZX Drum either by visiting the company’s authorized dealership or the official website. The scooter is available in two colour options - Starlight Blue and an exclusive Olive Gold.

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum. (Photo: TVS Motors)

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum Features

The vehicle is equipped with some exciting features. The list includes a Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster, allowing the riders to have a turn-by-turn Navigation system, call and messages alert in the cluster, voice assists and whatnot.

The digital speedo meter also shows the fuel capacity, RPM, and current speed pointer among others. To make it easier for the customers, the company also included a built-in mobile charger space. The cut-edge technology allows the riders to never go out of battery in their smartphones while on the run.

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum Engine and Power

The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum features a 110cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, CVTi engine that generates a max power of 7.77bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm peak torque at 5500 rpm. Apart from this, the scooters offer 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires. It also has 130mm drum brakes on each end.

The company says, with the launch of this new product, which is flooded with advanced features, it is being true to its tagline that says “Zyada Ka Fyada".

