TVS Motor Company Partners with Indian Navy for Epic Ladakh Motorcycle Expedition

The Indian Navy has joined hands with TVS Motor Company, a renowned manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, to embark on an exhilarating motorcycle expedition in the breathtaking region of Ladakh, also known as the land of high passes.

This epic 28-day journey, which features the iconic TVS Apache motorcycles, serves as a tribute to the 75th year of India’s independence as part of the grand Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations. The flag-off ceremony took place today in New Delhi, marking the commencement of this extraordinary adventure.

Vice Admiral SJ Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, jointly flagged off this expedition of the Indian Navy’s renowned Motor Bike team, aptly named ‘The Sea Riders,’ from the prestigious National War Memorial in New Delhi.

A group of 34 dedicated officers will navigate the picturesque terrains astride the powerful TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles. Their route will take them through Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil & Nubra, before reaching their ultimate destination, Leh. Covering a staggering total distance of approximately 5,600 kilometers, the riders aim to conclude their journey with a grand arrival at the National War Memorial on July 12, 2023.

Also Read: TVS iQube E-Scooter: Updated Booking Prices Announced, Loyalty Benefits for Customers

The TVS Apache series has played a pivotal role in nurturing the premium motorcycling culture and has garnered immense popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing brands in the 150-250cc segment, TVS Apache boasts a strong community of over 5 million customers spanning across 60+ countries.

The expedition will be carried out in two phases to ensure comprehensive coverage of the vast northern territories and the captivating landscapes of Ladakh. Along the way, the Sea Riders will engage in a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about the Indian Navy in the area.

These initiatives include conducting informative sessions at schools and colleges in Ladakh to enlighten students about the rewarding career opportunities available with the Indian Navy, including their esteemed Agneepath Scheme. The contingent will also exemplify their commitment to empowering women through their participation, motivating the youth of Ladakh to consider joining the Indian Navy.

Honoring the sacrifices made by brave soldiers, the riders will pay their respects at the Kargil War Memorial, commemorating the martyrs of the Kargil conflict, as well as the heroes of the historic 1962 battle of Rezang La. Additionally, the expedition has planned an array of exciting activities, including a mesmerizing band concert at City Centre featuring the renowned Navy Band, as well as a thrilling Football Match between the Navy team and the Ladakh Football Club, set to take place in Ladakh.