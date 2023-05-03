TVS Motor Company Records 4 Percent Sales Growth, iQube Electric Achieves a Sales Milestone Of 1,00,000 Units

TVS Motor Company sold 3,06,224 vehicles in April this year to record a 4 per cent growth from numbers in the corresponding period of last year. The company sold 2,95,308 units in April 2022. The total sales of the company’s two-wheelers grew by 5 per cent from 2,80,022 units in April 2022 to 2,94,786 units in April this year. Domestic two-wheelers recorded 29 per cent growth with sales rising to 2,32,956 units from 1,80,553 units in April 2022. TVS has also received a good response to its iQube Electric and reached a milestone of 1,00,000 units sold.

Looking at motorcycle sales, TVS Motor Company registered a nearly 10 per cent growth, with 1,52,365 units sold in April 2023 compared to 1,39,027 units in the same period last year. Scooter sales also rose by 5 per cent to 1,07,496 units in April 2023 from 102,209 units in the corresponding period the previous year.

Three-wheeler sales for TVS, however, fell to 11,438 units as against 15,286 units in April 2022.

Coming to exports, TVS Motor Company sold 71,663 units in April 2023, a sharp fall from 113,427 in the previous year. Two-wheeler exports also declined, with sales falling from 99,489 units in April 2022 to 61,830 units in April this year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Registers 18 Percent Surge in Sales in April 2023, Exports Dip by Half

TVS iQube Electric has received a good response from customers, recording a sales milestone of 1 lakh units. The vehicle, which has successfully transitioned to the AIS156 phase, saw production being constrained in April 2023 due to the changeover and supply chain issues. Yet, the model managed to register growth, selling 6,227 units in April this year as compared to 1,420 units in the previous year.

TVS Motor is confident of ramping up production of the iQube from May. The company claimed that the order booking for the model continues to be very robust and will retain the growth momentum.

TVS has four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities- Karawang in Indonesia and Mysuru, Hosur and Nalagarh in India. The company has been ranked No. 1 for four consecutive years in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. TVS Motor Company is the only two-wheeler manufacturer to have received the Deming prize.

Read all the Latest Auto News here