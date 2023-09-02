TVS Motor Company Records Sales Growth of 4 Percent in August 2023

TVS iQube records highest ever sales of over 23k units Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4% increasing from 333,787 units in August 2022 to 345,848 units in August 2023.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 315,539 units in August 2022 to 332,110 units in August 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 7% with sales increasing from 239,325 units in August 2022 to 256,619 units in August 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 153,047 units in August 2023 as against 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 121,866 units in the month of August 2022 to 142,502 units in August 2023.

Electric Vehicles TVS iQube Electric recorded the highest sales of 23,887 units in August 2023 as against sales of 4,418 units in August 2022. Order book for TVS iQube Electric scooter continues to be healthy.

International Business The Company’s total exports registered sales of 87,515 units in August 2023 as against 93,111 units August 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 75,491 units in August 2023 as against 76,214 units August 2022.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,738 units in August 2023 as against 18,248 units August 2022.