TVS Motor Company Witnesses Sales Growth of 9 percent, Sold More Than 3.3 Lakh Units In May 2023

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has been witnessing decent sales for the past few months. The company has reported that it has registered a sales growth of 9% increasing from 302,982 units in the month of May 2022 to 330,609 units in May 2023. While Domestic two-wheeler has seen a growth of 32% with sales increasing from 191,482 units in May last year to 252,690 units in May 2023.

As far as the EV sales are concerned, TVS iQube Electric sold 17,953 units in May 2023, which is the highest as compared to the last year when the company just managed to sell only 2,637 units in May. The company has reported that the TVS iQube has been getting a healthy booking pipeline, and they are confident of enough to continue the improvement of supplies in the upcoming months.

TVS Motors Three-Wheeler Business

When it comes to a three-wheeler, the brand has received good sales of 11,314 units in May 2023, better figures than last year, when the company had sold only 15,924 units in May 2022.

Sales figures in the International market

Meanwhile, TVS motors in May 2023, exported a total of 76,607 units, which is quite less compared past year, when it had exported 110,245 units in May.

Amid this, the brand has also increased the price of its electric scooter iQube from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000, depending on the model. The decision came after the modification of the subsidy rate under the FAME-II plan.