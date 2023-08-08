TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition Teased Ahead of Official launch, Check Details

TVS, the leading Two-Wheeler Manufacturer is all set to unveil a feature-loaded variant of Raider 125 Marvel Edition on August 11. The report says that the upcoming trim will share a lot of similarities with the NTorq 125 scooter, and will be based on superhero-themed liveries with the latest Marvel universe-inspired colour paint scheme.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has already dropped an image teaser on the internet, giving hints on how the 125 cc segment motorcycle will look in the future.

TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition Features

In the teaser image, the model features stylish LED headlamps with X-shape signature DRLs, the company’s badging on the head, turn indicators, a five-step-adjustable mono-shock unit, telescopic suspension, and 17-inch alloy wheels, which are not that visible in the shared In photos In.

Apart from this, the bike will get a smartphone-enabled digital instrument console, which will allow the riders to monitor important information such as calls, and messages among others on the bike’s display while on the run.

TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition Engine

It has been reported that the company only did cosmetic changes, and nothing has been done mechanically, which means customers continue to get the same 124.8cc engine option, equipped with a single cylinder. When it comes to power, this unit will generate a max output of 1.2 BHP at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The displacement will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition Price

The normal Raider 125 is offered in three trims at the starting price of Rs. 94,619 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 1 lakh for top models (ex-showroom, Delhi). For Marvel Edition, customers might have to spend a bit high as compared to the ongoing models.