TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched in India: Price, Features, and Specifications
1-MIN READ

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched in India: Price, Features, and Specifications

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 12:38 IST

Bengaluru, India

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition (Photo: TVS)

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition (Photo: TVS)

The Super Squad Edition introduces Marvel’s Black Panther and Iron Man themed TVS Raider in the Indian market

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider Super Squad Edition at a sticker price of Rs 98,919 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. To be available at all TVS Motor touchpoints in India, it draws inspiration from the iconic Marvel Super Heroes - Black Panther and Iron Man.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar - Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said, “The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider.”

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition (Photo: TVS)

Mechanically the Super Squad Edition of TVS Raider will continue to carry the same 124.8cc petrol engine which generates top power of 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and highest torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
  1. TVS
first published:August 11, 2023, 12:27 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 12:38 IST