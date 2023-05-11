CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uber Allows Booking International and Domestic Flight in UK
1-MIN READ

Uber Allows Booking International and Domestic Flight in UK

Published By: Paras Yadav

Reuters

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:51 IST

London

Uber (Photo: IANS)

Uber already offers train and coach ticket bookings in the UK, and now customers have a new feature to book flight tickets as well

Uber Technologies Inc has launched international and domestic flight bookings on its UK app, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The move is “the latest and most ambitious step" in the company’s strategy to expand its core ride-booking business, Uber’s UK General Manager Andrew Brem told FT.

    The San Francisco-based company, which already offers train and coach ticket bookings in the UK, has begun rolling out the new feature for its UK customers and plans to expand in the coming weeks, the report said.

    Uber has partnered with travel booking company Hopper to sell flights and will take a small commission from each sale, the report said. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 11, 2023, 11:51 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 11:51 IST