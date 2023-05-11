Uber Allows Booking International and Domestic Flight in UK

Uber Technologies Inc has launched international and domestic flight bookings on its UK app, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The move is “the latest and most ambitious step" in the company’s strategy to expand its core ride-booking business, Uber’s UK General Manager Andrew Brem told FT.

Also Read: Dubai Airport Witnesses More Than 21 Million Passengers in Early 2023

top videos

The San Francisco-based company, which already offers train and coach ticket bookings in the UK, has begun rolling out the new feature for its UK customers and plans to expand in the coming weeks, the report said.

Uber has partnered with travel booking company Hopper to sell flights and will take a small commission from each sale, the report said. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.