Uber Expands Availability of 'Reserve' Feature, Now Book a Cab 90 Days in Advance

Uber is one of the most popular ride-sharing apps in India. But sometimes it is incredibly difficult to book a cab ride during peak hours when the fares remain higher than usual. The platform has now tried to counter this issue by updating its Uber Reserve feature. This feature, which was launched in November last year, allowed customers to pre-book rides up to 30 days in advance. But Uber will now allow users to book rides up to 90 days in advance.

The company announced the change via a recent blog post.

“Starting today, we’re beginning to roll out a feature that lets you use Uber Reserve to book rides up to 90 days in advance, and you’ll see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip," Uber said in its blog post on March 7.

The expansion of the Uber Reserve feature is among four new features launched by Uber ahead of the upcoming tourist season in the United States and Canada.

Uber’s goal is to facilitate stress-free travel at airports. Therefore, the San Francisco-headquartered firm has also introduced step-by-step, in-app directions to guide you from the gate to the Uber pickup area. This feature will ensure that navigating through a busy terminal is not overwhelming for travellers.

In addition to the Directions to Pickup feature, Uber provide walking ETAs soon at more than 400 airports to estimate the time it will take to get from the gate to baggage claim.

“Say hello to our new feature that will help you more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, soon available in more than 400 airports around the world,” read Uber’s blog post.

It is worth noting that these features are currently available only for users in United States and Canada. Although reports suggest that Directions to Pickup feature will also be available at three Indian airports - Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

