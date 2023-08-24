Uber India Launches Group Rides Features, Here's How to Use It

In a move to make travel easier and inexpensive in India, the American cab service provider Uber launched another new feature named Group Rides. The sole purpose of the newly introduced feature is to allow individual travelers to share Uber rides with up to three friends, who are traveling to the same destination.

While confirming the news, Uber India says “Riding with friends just got easier: set up a group ride in the Uber app, invite your friends, and arrive at your destination. Friends who ride together save together." It has been claimed by the company that the group ride feature will allow the customers to save up to 30 percent of the money on total fare as it will split the whole bill among fellow travelers.

Here’s How to Use Group Ride Feature on Uber

First, interested ones are advised to install the updated version of Uber on their smartphones.

Once done or already updated, they click on the ‘Services’ icon after opening the app and select the Group Rides option.

After selecting the feature, the platform will ask the customer’s trip destination.

Once done filling in destination details, the app will generate an option, asking the traveler asking to invite friends on the trip from contacts.

After selecting the people, Uber will send a link to selected contacts with all the riding details.

After getting a green signal from fellow travelers, the app will assign a driver and start your trip shortly.

Reacting about the Group Riding Feature, the Director of Central Operations of Uber India, Nitish Bhushan said, “With Group Rides we are offering customers the option to save more while they are riding with people they know. Not only do riders save money and arrive at the common destination together, they also do the good deed of reducing vehicles on the road by getting more butts in fewer cars.”