Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Covers 6727 Km in Just 22 Days

Ultraviolette, an innovator in sustainable mobility has set two record-breaking milestones. Having said that, the brand has secured a prestigious spot in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for the maximum distance covered by an electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77, a performance electric motorcycle, has successfully covered 6727 km in just 22 days.

The F77’s endurance and performance capability were on full display as it surpassed all expectations. This incredible accomplishment solidifies the F77’s position as an unrivaled leader in the performance electric motorcycle segment, setting new standards for endurance, reliability, and uncompromising performance.

Baala Manikandan, a passionate Ultraviolette F77 enthusiast from Chennai, was in charge of this incredible expedition. Beginning his historic journey on May 21, 2023, Baala drove his F77 over challenging terrain and through harsh weather. During the expedition, temperatures fluctuated from a scorching +45°C to a bone-freezing -15°C. On June 12, 2023, Baala joyfully completed his journey in Bengaluru after travelling through 14 states and carrying an additional 55 kilogrammes of luggage.

The Ultraviolette F77 boasts three distinct riding modes - Glide, Combat, and Ballistic - each offering varying power and range settings. During the epic journey, the Combat mode predominantly ruled the action.

In terms of efficiency, Baala’s F77 achieved the remarkable milestone of saving a whopping 270 litres of petrol compared to what an internal combustion engine (ICE) bike would have consumed on the same journey. This translates to a staggering cost savings of over Rs 27,000, while also reducing CO2 emissions by 645 kg.

The Ultraviolette F77 is equipped with an array of cutting-edge features, including a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, ride analytics, a 9-axis IMU, and dual-channel ABS.

With an industry-leading 307 km Intrinsic Drive Cycle (IDC) range on a full charge, the bike races ahead in terms of performance, boasting a mind-blowing 0-60 km/h acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 152 km/h. The Ultraviolette F77 range comes with an impressive warranty of up to 8 years or 1,00,000 km, with prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).