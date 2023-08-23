CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Limited Series Sold Out in Under 90 Seconds

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 21:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Limited Series Sold Out in Under 90 Seconds. (Photo: Ultraviolette)

Ultraviolette's F77 Space Edition makes stellar entry, 10 units sold out in 90 seconds. Cosmic design, aerospace tech, and rapid power redefine EV excitement.

Ultraviolette Automotive, the electric motorcycle manufacturer hailing from Bengaluru, has ignited the automotive scene with its latest launch.

The exclusive F77 Space Edition, the sole electric vehicle (EV) in their lineup, has taken the market by storm with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 5.60 lakh. Limited to a mere 10 units, this celestial offering has soared beyond expectations, confirming that all 10 units were snatched up in a mind-blowing 1 minute and 30 seconds!

On August 22 at precisely 6 PM, the countdown to purchasing the innovative F77 Space Edition, which is only available on Ultraviolette’s official website, began. Astonishingly, entire bookings were made in less than 90 seconds

Drawing from the reservoir of its acclaimed sibling, the F77 Space Edition proudly wields the same 10.3kWh battery pack, delivering a celestial 307 km IDC-certified range. Donning a dynamic persona, it commands 40.5 hp and 100 Nm of torque, mirroring the prowess of the limited-edition F77 variant.

The F77 Space Edition surpasses typical performance constraints thanks to the alchemy of aerospace-grade paint, which acts as an armour against corrosion, UV radiation, chemicals, and temperature changes. Additionally, its cutting-edge paint grants it the benefit of decreased drag, which helps it reach unprecedented heights.

Furthermore, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition unveils a host of avionic electronic features like the resistant battery systems and a 9-axis IMU. This technological marvel measures Roll, Pitch, and Yaw, similar to interfaces found in sophisticated aircraft.

Talking about the F77 Space Edition’s key, it is cut precisely from a single piece of metal. Boasting an electrifying acceleration of 60 kmph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds, it reins in its supremacy at a top speed of 152 kmph.

first published:August 23, 2023, 21:40 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 21:44 IST