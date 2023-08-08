United Airlines Delhi-New York Flight to Operate Twice a Day from Oct 29

If you are planning to travel to New York, and want to witness an improved flying experience, here’s good news for you. The leading American carrier United Airlines has decided to increase its network, and is all set to kickstart direct flight service operations between Delhi-Newark (New York), giving interested flyers a seamless direct flight option on this route.

United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft

While confirming the news, the airline says that it will offer the service twice daily, starting from October 29 this year. It also has been reported by United Airlines that the new route will be operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 257 flyers, including 149 economy passengers, 21 seats for premium ones, and 48 seats for business class customers.

United Airlines’ Director For Middle East and India Statement

United Airlines’ director for the Middle East and India also reacted about the same. He said “Having served this important region for almost two decades, India continues to be an integral part of United’s global network and we are delighted to announce this additional daily flight from New Delhi, operated with 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This increase in service will offer our valued customers in India even greater travel choice and flexibility, with the possibility to connect seamlessly via our New York/Newark hub to over 70 destinations across the Americas.”

United Airlines Upcoming Plan

Amid this, United Airlines is the only US carrier, which is all set to operate 787 Dreamliner aircraft from India, will analyse the business initially and then will provide more flight service to Indian Flyers in the future. Meanwhile, Air India is one of the top airlines that provide majorly nonstop flights on India-US routes.