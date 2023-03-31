Uno Minda Launches High-Performance BS VI-Compliant Engine Oils for Two-Wheelers

Uno Minda which is a leading Tier 1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has launched its high-performance BS VI-compliant automotive engine oils for two-wheelers in the aftermarket. The move aims to address the rising demand for energy-efficient engine oils in the automobile industry and cater to evolving consumer needs.

The company’s range of automotive engine oils comes in three different grades: mineral, semi-synthetic, and fully synthetic. The most notable feature of these lubricants is their high viscosity, which ensures superior engine wear protection that significantly reduces the maintenance costs and extends the engine’s lifespan.

The high-quality engine oils have been named PerfoMaxx in mineral grade, Purosynth in semi-synthetic grade, and Ultimo in fully synthetic grade. Royal E is specifically designed for UCE engines and recommended for use in Royal Enfield motorcycles, namely the Classic and Bullet 350. Moreover, it is tailored to suit the specific requirements of these vehicles.

Mr. P.V. Yeshwant Kumar, Business Head Aftermarket - Uno Minda Ltd., said, “Uno Minda is committed to providing the best to its consumers along with reduction in carbon footprint using premium quality additives. These BS VI-compliant automotive engine oils have been formulated in keeping with our motto of M3 “more life, more mileage and more performance". These high-performing lubricants ensure instant start and pickup along with smooth drivability as well as excellent fuel efficiency, resulting in a significant improvement in the overall driving experience from the first use. Consumers can expect an enhanced engine life with regular use".

Furthermore, the company’s products will be packed in 100% eco-friendly lead-free containers. These engine oils are highly economical and can be tested for efficiency up to 10,000 km, making them ideal for commercial drivers. You can already find the latest line of lubricants that conform to the BS VI standards at the automotive shops nearest to you.

Uno Minda’s latest offering of high-performance BS VI-compliant automotive engine oils is set to revolutionize the two-wheeler industry and provide consumers with an unmatched driving experience.

