Uno Minda Unveils 3 Way Oval 400W Max Power Car Speakers in India

Uno Minda Ltd., the renowned Tier 1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has unveiled its latest sensation in the Indian aftermarket - the 3 Way Oval 400W Max Power Car Speakers (Ee09264A03).

The Uno Minda 3 Way Oval 400W - Max Power Car Speakers are offered at a staggering price of Rs 4,990. The speakers further come with a 1-year warranty Also, these sensational speakers are available at all leading online and offline retail stores, including Flipkart and Amazon.

These speakers are designed to bring the electrifying sound of Onkyo, the Japanese sound technology leader, to transform your ride into a non-stop party.

Uno Minda has collaborated exclusively with Onkyo to create an audio masterpiece that delivers seamless and powerful bass and treble balance, all at an affordable price, catering to every music enthusiast’s pocket.

The Uno Minda car speakers, also known as “Sound by Onkyo," consists of a myriad of top-notch features, including superior audio fidelity, a max power output of 400W, and deeper bass, providing a visceral sonic experience like never before. These speakers seamlessly synchronize with any car’s audio system, guaranteeing crystal-clear sound with impactful bass, thanks to their universally compatible design. Whether you want to unwind after a long day or enjoy a musical journey with your loved ones during trips, these speakers have got you covered!

“We are thrilled to officially launch the 3 Way Oval 400W - Max Power speakers. These speakers, like all Uno Minda models, feature Onkyo’s cutting-edge audio technology to deliver uncompressed audio quality at an affordable price point, so our customers do not have to settle for less. And whether one prefers booming bass or soothing melodies, they deliver precise, deep, and immersive sound, allowing listeners to pump up the music volume to feel every beat and melody," expressed Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head – Accessories, Aftermarket Division, Uno Minda Ltd.

Moreover, these advanced car speakers are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities in India, adhering to the highest quality control and manufacturing standards, ensuring Indian audiophiles receive the best product at an affordable price.

The speakers are built to last, featuring polypropylene cone woofers, powerful heavy magnets, and a 100 percent copper coil, all working together to deliver deeper bass with improved transient response and resistance to moisture and temperature changes. Their innovative design integration not only makes installation a breeze but also ensures they are dustproof and capable of withstanding vibrations and shocks on rough terrain, elevating your on-the-go music experience.