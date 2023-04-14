Upcoming Cars in India 2023: New Car Launch in India, MG Comet, Hyundai Exter and More in Detail

India is one of the fastest-growing car markets in the world, with an ever-increasing demand for new and advanced models. In the past few years, the Indian automobile industry has witnessed significant growth and development, with many global automakers launching new models to cater to the growing demand. As we move further into 2023, the Indian car market is set to see the launch of several new models. These upcoming cars are expected to be feature-packed and offer good value for money, making them highly anticipated by car enthusiasts and buyers alike. In this article, we take a closer look at some of the upcoming cars in India and what makes them stand out in the market.

Tata Upcoming Cars 2023: Tata Safari Facelift Key Specifications

Tata Motors is expected to launch the updated Safari later this year. The Safari facelift will feature design cues from the Harrier EV concept and a completely redesigned front fascia with a full-width light bar stretching across the bonnet. Although there won’t be major changes to the profile, the SUV may have new alloy wheel designs and slimmer, connected LED tail-lamps at the rear. The interior is expected to have a major overhaul, with changes to the dashboard design and a possible new two-spoke steering wheel. The Safari facelift will continue to have a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, with a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine also a possibility.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai India has revealed the name of its upcoming small SUV, the Exter, which draws inspiration from the natural world and will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian SUV market. The Exter will rival the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is the eighth SUV in Hyundai’s Indian lineup, joining the Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar. The Exter is expected to launch in India in the next few months, with bookings starting in May across all Hyundai dealerships. We can expect it to fall in the price range of Rs 6 lakh - Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).It will also be exported from India to several global markets and be locally developed at the brand’s Chennai factory.

MG Comet EV

MG Motor is all set to launch its Comet EV in the Indian market on April 19. The EV is one of the company’s smallest four-wheelers in its portfolio. We can expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh - Rs 15 lakh. Furthermore, the Comet EV is a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, featuring a three-door hatchback body layout and a 2,010mm wheelbase. It is expected to be powered by a 20kWh battery and offer an iCAT-certified range of around 250km with a single rear-axle motor producing approximately 45 horsepower. The official specifications are yet to be announced.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki has started taking bookings for its 5-door Jimny SUV, which has received over 18,000 orders since its debut in January 2023. Recently, the SUV was spotted at the Nexa showroom. The automaker plans to showcase the vehicle at Nexa showrooms in phases, with the production expected to begin in April 2023. The Jimny 5-door will be manufactured at Maruti’s Gurugram plant for both the domestic and export markets, with plans to make 100,000 units annually. The vehicle will be offered in two variants, Zeta and Alpha, and will feature a 1.5L petrol engine with a top power of 102 bhp and a peak torque of 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen will launch its new SUV, possibly called “C3 Aircross,” on April 27, 2023. The second model of the C-Cubed project will be manufactured in India, targeting the emerging market of compact SUVs, with a possible 5- or 7-seat option. The vehicle will feature advanced features, such as a modern infotainment system, spacious cabin, and state-of-the-art safety features, and will be powered by a petrol engine, with a potential electric variant in the future. The 5-seater SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, among others, while the 7-seater vehicle will rival Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Indian car market is set to witness the launch of several new models in 2023, catering to the growing demand for feature-packed cars that offer good value for money. The upcoming cars, such as the MG Comet EV, Tata Safari Facelift, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Citroen C3 Aircross, offer unique features and specifications that make them stand out in the market. With the launch of these cars, car enthusiasts and buyers in India can look forward to a wide range of options that cater to their needs and preferences. The growth and development of the Indian automobile industry are expected to continue, offering more exciting models in the future.

