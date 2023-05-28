CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV to Feature ADAS Tech, Details Here
1-MIN READ

Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV to Feature ADAS Tech, Details Here

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:00 IST

New Delhi, India

All-New Honda Elevate SUV (Photo: Honda)

All-New Honda Elevate SUV (Photo: Honda)

The Elevate is likely to hit the Indian market at the expected price bracket under Rs 12 lakh-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda has created a buzz all over the internet ever since it shared the teaser photo of its upcoming SUV Elevate for India. The Japanese car is all set to make a comeback in the SUV segment by launching the car on June 6. It has been reported that the company is likely to feature the four-wheeler with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology as Honda Sensing.

While confirming the news, one of the company’s officials told the media that the firm has a plan, under which the brand will be adding this safety feature in most of its future cars in top-end models.

Honda Elevate Engine and Power

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Elevate will initially only be available with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine; a hybrid powertrain is anticipated to be added later. The petrol engine will be the same as the one in the Honda City, which has a CVT or a 6-speed manual gearbox and will generate a max power of 121bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate expected Styling and Design

The coming Honda midsize SUV is likely to have a proper SUV element including an aggressive and powerful front and rear profile. The top-spec versions of the Elevate are anticipated to have LED headlights, while the base and mid-spec versions are anticipated to have halogen headlamps setup. The rear profile might feature a thick C-pillar with a slightly sloped shape.

top videos

    Honda Elevate Expected Price

    The Elevate is likely to hit the Indian market at the expected price bracket under Rs 12 lakh-17 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the customer will get better clarity about this on June 6.

    About the Author
    Shahrukh Shah
    Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Honda
    2. Honda Elevate
    first published:May 28, 2023, 10:00 IST
    last updated:May 28, 2023, 10:00 IST