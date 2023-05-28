Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV to Feature ADAS Tech, Details Here

The Honda has created a buzz all over the internet ever since it shared the teaser photo of its upcoming SUV Elevate for India. The Japanese car is all set to make a comeback in the SUV segment by launching the car on June 6. It has been reported that the company is likely to feature the four-wheeler with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology as Honda Sensing.

While confirming the news, one of the company’s officials told the media that the firm has a plan, under which the brand will be adding this safety feature in most of its future cars in top-end models.

Honda Elevate Engine and Power

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Elevate will initially only be available with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine; a hybrid powertrain is anticipated to be added later. The petrol engine will be the same as the one in the Honda City, which has a CVT or a 6-speed manual gearbox and will generate a max power of 121bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate expected Styling and Design

The coming Honda midsize SUV is likely to have a proper SUV element including an aggressive and powerful front and rear profile. The top-spec versions of the Elevate are anticipated to have LED headlights, while the base and mid-spec versions are anticipated to have halogen headlamps setup. The rear profile might feature a thick C-pillar with a slightly sloped shape.

Honda Elevate Expected Price

The Elevate is likely to hit the Indian market at the expected price bracket under Rs 12 lakh-17 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the customer will get better clarity about this on June 6.